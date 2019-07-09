Birthday bashes on steroids! The Kardashian-Jenner kids may be young, but they’ve had their fair share of over-the-top parties.

Kylie Jenner went above and beyond for her daughter, Stormi, when her and Travis Scott’s little one celebrated her 1st birthday in February 2019. The party, which was inspired by the rapper’s Astroworld album, featured a carnival ride, a live “Baby Shark” performance and a blue-cloud room with giant portraits.

The reality star posted a sweet tribute to her baby girl on Instagram, writing, “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Her boyfriend had an adorable message for Stormi, as well. “ITS [sic] MY QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY,” he wrote. “I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS [sic] RAGE.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the wildest birthday parties the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast members have thrown for their kids. From a Tarzan jungle in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house to a fairy wonderland for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, the celebrations get more extravagant with each and every year.