Another lavish Kardashian kids’ party! Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of daughter North‘s 9th birthday celebration, and it looked like a blast.

The Skims founder, 41, upload a TikTok montage of the bash via her and North’s shared account on Monday, June 13, after the party, which was themed around the Sanrio character Kuromi. (North will turn 9 on Wednesday, June 15.)

“Kuromi Time💜✨,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the video, which included footage of North posing with a Kuromi impersonator and opening some of her many Kuromi gifts. At one point, North and her friends cracked open a Kuromi-decorated suitcase full of merch, including dolls, school supplies and plush figures.

The video didn’t feature any dialogue, but judging by the giggles from North and the party’s attendees, the event was a success. North also showed off some of the Kuromi items in her room, including several stuffed animals, plenty of stickers and a jewelry holder.

Earlier this year, Kardashian hosted a similarly on-theme birthday party for her youngest son, Psalm, who turned 3 in May. The Selfish author shares North, Psalm, and their siblings Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

For Psalm’s party, the Hulu personality committed to a Hulk theme, which manifested in a bright green balloon arch, a slime bar and a ton of superhero decorations. Attendees were also able to grab their own giant Hulk fists upon entering the party, and each kid also got a green, fist-shaped chocolate sculpture to smash.

It’s not clear whether West, 45, attended North’s party, but he wasn’t present at Psalm’s, which took place while he was in Tokyo with off-and-on girlfriend Chaney Jones. In January, the Grammy winner made headlines when he claimed that his ex-wife didn’t invite him to Chicago’s birthday party.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” the “Famous” rapper said in an Instagram Live at the time. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

Later that day, however, West seemingly made an appearance at the party and was pictured talking to Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

An insider told Us Weekly after the celebration that Kardashian was caught completely off guard by West’s claims that he wasn’t invited. “There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea,” the source explained. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

