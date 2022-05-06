A day to remember! Kim Kardashian celebrated her son Psalm’s third birthday on Thursday, May 5, with an over-the-top Hulk theme.

The party for Kardashian’s little one included an arch of green balloons and plenty of superhero decorations. There was a slime bar that kids could take part in — mixing glitter, Hulk toys and various other items into their bowls of goo.

After crafts, guests got to enjoy churros, place settings made out of chocolate and a large green cake. That same day, Khloé Kardashian offered a glimpse at the special party alongside her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, 5, was also seen having a good time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope, 9, joined in on celebrating her cousin’s birthday. Kim’s 8-year-old daughter North, who she shares with Kanye West, was spotted at the event as well. The estranged couple are also parents to son Saint, 6, and daughter Chicago, 4.

For his part, West, 44, was not at his youngest son’s birthday party. The rapper flew out to Tokyo with rumored girlfriend Chaney Jones. The model, 24, has been documenting their time away, posting a photo via her Instagram Story of her leaning on the Yeezy designer as they looked at the sights Tokyo has to offer.

Earlier this year, the “Gold Digger” rapper made headlines when he claimed that Kim, 41, didn’t invite him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. In February, West took to social media to question the decision before clarifying that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner later helped him attend.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” he said on Instagram Live. “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star alum wasn’t thrilled by West’s accusations. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location,” the insider said, noting there were “always two parties planned” for their child.

That same month, the Skims founder addressed the ups and downs that come with her coparenting relationship with West. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021, told Vogue one year later. “Make sure you are your coparent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

The California native, who has since moved on with Pete Davidson, was declared legally single in March 2022.

Keep scrolling to see how the Kardashians celebrated Psalm’s special day: