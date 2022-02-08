Seeing double? After Kanye West was spotted spending time with Chaney Jones, some of his fans pointed out the striking resemblance between the model and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

During a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles on Monday, February 7, West, 44, invited Jones as one of his guests. The Instagram influencer channeled Kardashian, 41, in an all-black catsuit ensemble. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the event was also attended by Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, Drake and Offset.

Eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Jones has previously posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “his muse.” The public outing comes after the Yeezy designer called out the Skims founder for not including him in important parenting decisions.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” West wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 4, after previously voicing concerns with his daughter North, 8, having a social media account.

The beauty mogul, for her part, accused the musician of “constant attacks” against her online since their split.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian said in her own Instagram post that same day. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian, continued to address his issues with the KKW Beauty founder before deleting all his posts on social media on Sunday, February 6.

The California native originally filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. In December 2021, the businesswoman legally requested to be declared legally single amid her divorce. Since the breakup, Kardashian has moved on with Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, West has been dating model Julia Fox, whom he met on New Year’s Eve. That same month, Fox, 32, opened up about being the rapper’s “muse” since they first met.

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” the Uncut Gems actress told Interview in January. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet.”

Fox recently confirmed that the pair were still dating after she deleted most of their posts off her social media.

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK?” She said in a video on her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 6. “Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.'”

Scroll down for everything to know about Jones: