Moving forward. As Kanye West attempts to publicly win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, the beauty mogul has officially filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single, Us Weekly confirms.

In the court request, which was filed on Friday, December 10, Kardashian, 41, also asked to restore her original last name.

The legal update comes one day after West, 44, mentioned the TV personality while performing with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover event in Los Angeles. During the Amazon Prime livestream, West was singing “Runaway” when he decided to add an extra line.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper sang. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kardashian, who shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with West, originally filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage. The recent court filing, if signed off on, will allow the Skims founder to terminate her martial status while the exes continue to resolve other issues including custody of their kids.

After the split, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made headlines when she started to grow closer with Pete Davidson. The duo sparked romance speculation after they worked together during the KKW founder’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October.

One month later, Kardashian and Davidson, 28, were spotted hanging out several times in New York and California before they seemingly confirmed their romance. After the California native and her mother, Kris Jenner, joined the comedian for his birthday celebration, they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs.

At the time, another source noted to Us that Kardashian’s connection with Davidson has been “a real positive transition for her” amid her divorce, adding, “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

West, for his part, seemingly acknowledged Kardashian’s new romance when he claimed that he never received any divorce papers.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November, referring to his estranged wife’s SNL monologue one month prior. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

That same month, the Yeezy designer once again addressed his hope for a reconciliation with Kardashian.

“The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” he said ahead of Thanksgiving while visiting Skid Row. “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”