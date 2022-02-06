UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. ET — Kanye West has deleted all the posts he shared via Instagram after February 1.

Original story: The drama continues. Hours after Kanye West shared a series of scathing messages about his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their custody agreements, he has more to say on the matter.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” the Yeezy designer, 44, claimed via a Sunday, February 6, Instagram post, alongside an iPhone screenshot, in which he sent an unnamed recipient a message that read, “Send me Kim’s number.”

The “Off the Grid” rapper — who tagged the 41-year-old Skims mogul in his post — further detailed the accusations that this estranged wife allegedly made against him.

“SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS,” West wrote, referring to his previous claims that he was barred from attending Chicago’s birthday party last month until Travis Scott allegedly sent him the address for the celebration. “THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING. NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER.”

He continued: “THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES [whether] ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP.”

West concluded, “IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

One day earlier, the Grammy winner made headlines after accusing the KKW Beauty entrepreneur of barring him of bringing their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — to his hometown of Chicago.

“Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody?” West wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 5.

Kardashian — who filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage — has yet to address the Illinois native’s latest allegations.

The former couple previously went back-and-forth earlier this weekly after West blamed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for allowing North to launch her own TikTok account “against my will.”

Kardashian, for her part, denied his claims via Instagram Story on Friday, February 4.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the reality TV star wrote at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian’s representative for comment.

