UPDATE: 9:45 p.m. ET — Kanye West has removed all the posts shared via Instagram after February 1, including the ones referenced below.

Original story: Adding more fuel to the fire? Kanye West has continued to fuel drama with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people,” the Yeezy designer, 44, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 5, alongside a throwback photo with his late mother, Donda West. “Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody?”

The Skims mogul, 41, previously filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after six years of marriage and they’ve since navigated their new normal in separate households.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” the “Heartless” musician told Jason Lee during a January “Hollywood Unlocked” appearance. “That’s why I even got the house [next to Kim’s].”

He continued at the time: “When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most-dangerous city in the world to be next to me,” Kanye explained, noting that his father, Ray West, chose to stay back for his career. “There’s nothing with my career, whether it’s rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children. Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security going to get between me and my children.”

While the KKW Beauty mogul has not addressed the Grammy winner’s recent claims, she previously opened up about their difficult divorce after he criticized her decision to allow daughter North, 8, to have her own TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 4. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The rapper, for his part, refuted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s claims via his own Instagram statement on Friday.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” Kanye wrote in his social media upload, seemingly referring to his previous allegations that he had been barred from attending Chicago’s birthday party last month which he eventually attended. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

While the Selfish author and Kanye — who also share daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 — have not been getting along too well, momager Kris Jenner has done her best to keep the twosome’s relationship cordial.

“Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday of the Safely founder, 66. “She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!