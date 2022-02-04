Pointing the finger. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce got even uglier when they took their disputes public, but he complicated things further when he dragged her friend Tracy Romulus into the drama.

The rapper, 44, slammed the reality star, 41, on Friday, February 4, for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to have a TikTok account. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he wrote via Instagram.

West has lashed out at Kardashian — with whom he also shares son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2 — multiple times since she filed for divorce in February 2021. In January, he claimed during an Instagram Live that the Skims founder would not give him the address of their youngest daughter’s birthday party.

Following the Grammy winner’s most recent post, Kardashian shared a lengthy statement about the situation.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she explained via her Instagram Story on Friday. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian went on to accuse West of making matters worse for their kids following their split. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

She concluded: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West later fired back at Kardashian, blaming Romulus, 42, for their spat in the process. “What do you mean by main provider?” he asked in a Friday Instagram caption. “America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause [sic] you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

