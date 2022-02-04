Not on the same page. Kanye West didn’t waste time addressing Kim Kardashian‘s public clap back at him — and the rapper had even more issues to air out.

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” West, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 4. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…”

The performer’s allegations about Romulus, 40, who is a Kardashian family friend and CMO of KKW Beauty, came hours after he ignited a social media argument.

West, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with the reality star, 41, initially claimed his estranged wife didn’t include him when it came to parenting their children, writing via Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

After the Grammy winner’s post made headlines, the Skims founder accused her estranged husband of “constant attacks” against her since their split.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kardashian explained in her own Instagram post on Friday. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The beauty mogul continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West previously made people question whether he was on good terms with Kardashian when he alleged that she didn’t invite him to his youngest daughter’s 4th birthday party. The music producer later claimed that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner helped him attend Chicago’s celebration.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the Georgia native said on Instagram Live in early last month. “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wasn’t thrilled by West’s accusations.

“Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location,” the insider said, noting there were “always two parties planned” for their child.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, has since moved on with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, West has been dating model Julia Fox after they celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

In December 2021, the KKW Beauty founder filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single amid her divorce.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the documents stated, noting that there was “no possibility of saving” the marriage. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Kardashian, West and Romulus for comment.

