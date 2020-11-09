The ghosts of the BFFs past. Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, Joyce Bonelli and more former members of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s inner circle have spoken out about the end of their friendships with the famous family.

Monica Rose was among one of the first people to make headlines for a falling out with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

After months of speculation, Kim confirmed in May 2017 that she no longer worked with the stylist, who was often featured in the background of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The KKW Beauty mogul told Andy Cohen that she quietly stopped using Rose’s services because husband Kanye West wanted to give her a makeover.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this. I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason,” Kim said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at time. “I just needed a new vibe. Why everyone else, you’re going to have to ask them, but for me, I wanted a new vibe. Kanye wanted to give me a makeover. But that wasn’t the reason my family … that was me years ago.”

Kim went on to play coy about why her sisters stopped following Rose on social media.

“I just wanted the change … [but] that’s not the reason [I unfollowed her], so you’d have to ask Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie, and the girls,” she quipped.

A year later, fans noticed another major change in the family’s glam squad. Makeup artist Bonelli was out too. Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that she wasn’t on speaking terms with her former clients. “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore. She hasn’t worked for them for months,” the source dished at the time.

Bonelli, however, claimed she was the one who cut ties.

“I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she told Us in July 2018. “And something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

Not all of the Kardashian-Jenner family falling outs have been tied to their work, however. Taylor Swift, Woods and Pippen all had personal drama with different members of the group. In 2020, the Real Housewives of Miami alum blamed West for ending her decade-long friendship with Kim.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Pippen claimed on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020, alleging that the rapper “brainwashed” Kim and her sisters. “Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him,” she said. “So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f—k? Should I give a f—k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

Scroll through for more details of the Kardashian-Jenner family feuds: