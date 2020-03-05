Dressing like Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell just got a lot easier, thanks to celebrity stylist Monica Rose. The fashion guru sat down with Stylish to celebrate her her role as Creator in Residence at Beverly Center, where she will provide fashion and lifestyle content, style guides and more.

Rose shared with Us her top tips for mixing high end and affordable pieces, the styles you need for spring, and her clients’ fashion secrets.

“I feel like I have such a history with Beverly Center. Way back when I was in high school, I lived in Northern California, so my mom would drive me 5-6 hours to go there to shop for my prom dresses. When I started styling, I would go there and pull for some of the projects I was working on. Now, I shop there and pull for my clients there too,” she explains.

Some of her go-to stores at the fashion destination? “I love Traffic because it’s a store that not everybody knows about where you can get high end items. They have Isabel Marant and you can also get John Elliott, who just came out with a women’s line. … After that, you can pop into Zara and get basics and workwear stuff,” she says.

When pairing designer garb with accessible items, Rose believes the key to nailing a look is all about how you accessorize. “A lot of people feel like they always have to buy expensive pieces, but you really don’t. You don’t have to buy a $1,500 suit. You can buy an $100 suit and with the littlest alterations and accessories, it can look polished and put together,” she tells with Stylish.

One thing to avoid: Over accessorizing. “Make sure you balance out the look. … I love accessories, but if you’re gonna do a statement necklace, maybe don’t do earrings. … When I style my clients, I usually gravitate more towards earrings and I feel like it makes all the difference,” Rose explains. “If you don’t feel like wearing jewelry, you can even add the simplest thing like a red lip and it can change the way you feel.”

To ensure Teigen and Mitchell always look on point, the celebrity stylist sets up fittings with each of them and they go from here. “They both have so many ideas. They’ll send me photos of certain things and they’re so open. They have fun with fashion and don’t take it too seriously,” she dishes.

“Chrissy leans towards the feminine and girly side of fashion. She loves color and she loves to play with different silhouettes,” Rose says. “Shay loves to look sexy and she works very hard for her body and loves to show it off. For street style, she loves blazers and masculine pieces. She is into high-waisted jeans and more of a ’90s aesthetic.”

As far as upcoming trends, Rose predicts a ton of pastels. “I feel like everything is pink, mint green and light blue and it’s funny, because it’s so not me, but I can’t stop. Usually I have a lot of very dark colors and nudes on my rack, but my eye is going towards pastels now.”

Another look the stylist thinks we’ll be seeing more of? “I love denim-on-denim and an all denim look with a denim bag and everything. It would be fun to see it done differently,” she notes.