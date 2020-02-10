Who doesn’t love a bling moment? Stars absolutely dazzled on the 2020 Oscars red carpet in not just beautiful gowns, but incredible jewelry as well.

A-listers flocked to the Dolby Theater in LA on Sunday, February 9, to celebrate the best of film while stunning in their best looks of the busy awards season. Part of the credit for these wow-worthy ensembles definitely goes to all the sparkling bling.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Necklaces were an elegant and alluring addition to many celebs’ outfits. Charlize Theron added to her intricate asymmetrical neckline with a Tiffany & Co diamond necklace, while Gal Gadot wore a diamond piece from the same jeweler over her high lace neckline for a different, more-regal finish. Director Greta Gerwig went with something a little different, donning an emerald pick from Bulgari.

When it came to rings, no one did it better than Cynthia Erivo with two hands full of statement items that only drew attention to her starry night nail art.

It wasn’t just about the jewelry, though. Hair pieces played a major role in the bling category at this year’s Academy Awards. America Ferrera celebrated her “warrior ancestors” with a fierce red Alberta Ferretti gown, which she paired with a golden headband that seriously popped against all the silver. Salma Hayek maintained a goddess-like look with a sparkly metal and pearl piece, while Saoirse Ronan topped off her low-bun custom-made Gucci jeweled bumble bee pins.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best bling at the 92nd annual Oscars.

