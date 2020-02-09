Lights, camera, action! On Sunday, February 9, stars flocked to the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in L.A. to celebrate the best of the best in film. Celebs dressed in their black tie best, closing out this year’s awards season in the most stylish — and sexy — way possible.

From daring dresses and sophisticated jumpsuits to larger-than-life ballgowns and plunging necklines, there was truly no shortage of memorable looks to go around at the Oscars. For example, Renée Zellweger looked breathtaking in a one-shoulder Armani Prive gown and Cynthia Erivo turned heads in a magnificent Atelier Versace number.

But that’s far from all of the crazy-good fashion moments we’ll be dreaming about until next year’s ceremony. Billie Eilish pledged her allegiance to Chanel in a cool white pantsuit and Gal Gadot shook the nation in a Givenchy gown featuring a sheer, lacy bodice. Additionally, Natalie Portman donned a black cape over her Dior gown that featured a touching ode to female film directors.

From 6:30 p.m. EST until 8:00 p.m., stars walked the carpet before taking their seats in the star-studded theater. Over the course of the evening, celebrity presenters took turns announcing this year’s big wins. Some of the evening’s stylish presenters included Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Maya Rudolph and Regina King.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for a look at all of the fabulous fashion looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet!