And the winner is…

While we saw some pretty incredible looks on the 2020 Oscars red carpet Sunday, February 9, five ladies in particular stood out beyond the rest as the best dressed. And though they might not win a golden statue, we’re giving them a major celebration here at Stylish.

So who are these lovelies? Our top five best-dressed are Regina King, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Janelle Monáe with Brie Larson at number one.

Keep scrolling to get all the details on their standout looks at the 92 Academy Awards.

5) King showed off her incredibly toned arms in an asymmetrical custom blush Atelier Versace, which she accessorized with Harry Winston jewelry.

4) Who doesn’t love a little train?! Johansson’s custom silver Atelier Versace strapless dress featured incredible shimmery details that popped even more with the Forevermark jewelry.

3) Sleek, sophisticated and stunning, Zellweger wore a form-fitting custom Armani Privé white gown with David Webb ring.

2) Always one to nail a bold and beautiful look, Monáe wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress featuring a perfectly draped hood with Forevermark jewels.

1) Larson took first place in our Stylish hearts, donning a champagne sequin-embellished caped Celine by Hedi Slimane number.

Check out the video above to see all the up-close pieces that make the looks so flawless. For even more fashion moments from the Academy Awards, take a look at our gallery of all the stars who walked the 2020 red carpet.

