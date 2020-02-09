Oscars 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

The biggest night in film has arrived. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will kick off on Sunday, February 9, honoring the biggest names in cinema — and the movies that everyone is talking about.

After the stars walk the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. Joker, the dark look at Joaquin Phoenix’s superhero villain, leads the nomination list with 11 honors, including Best Picture, Director (Todd Phillips), Actor in a Leading Role and Music – Original Score (Hidðlur Gudnadóttir).

Phoenix has dominated awards season thus far, becoming the favorite to take home the golden statue for his intense and dramatic leading turn.

Meanwhile, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 follow with 10 nominations each. 1917, the World War I epic directed by Sam Mendes, is a favorite to win Best Picture. Its biggest competition, according to critics, is Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho’s twisted masterpiece.

While most of the nominated films have impressed at the box office, the numbers for The Irishman and Marriage Story are unknown as they debuted and live on Netflix — and the streaming service does not reveal any statistics.

The all-male director category is also one to watch. The Parasite scribe is up against Phillips, Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). The category landed in the spotlight as it, once again, features no women. Both Greta Gerwig (Little Women) or Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) were excluded from the list.

