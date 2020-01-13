Oscar Nominations 2020: See the Complete List

The wait is over! The nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday, January 13.
Joker leads with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix. The Irishman follows close behind with 10 nods, including Best Picture and Actor in a Supporting Role for both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
The upcoming ceremony will mark the second consecutive year that ABC will air a hostless Oscars.
Scroll down to see the complete list of nominees, and tune in to the Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, February 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (Original Song)
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
