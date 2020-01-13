Oscar Nominations 2020: See the Complete List

The wait is over! The nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday, January 13.

Joker leads with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin Phoenix. The Irishman follows close behind with 10 nods, including Best Picture and Actor in a Supporting Role for both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The upcoming ceremony will mark the second consecutive year that ABC will air a hostless Oscars.

Scroll down to see the complete list of nominees, and tune in to the Academy Awards on ABC Sunday, February 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (Original Song)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister



Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite