It’s that time of the year again! All-star celebs are getting ready to hit the Hollywood’s most prestigious red carpet for the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

But before they do, these A-listers are making their mark on Tinseltown with a few standout pre-Oscars parties for Cadillac, WME, CAA and more.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, looked like the picture-perfect pair at the CAA bash sponsored by Heineken and Absolut Elyx at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Friday, February 7. The former MLB player and the “I’m Real” singer, who dominated the stage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2, are currently gearing up for their summer nuptials.

J. Lo and A. Rod weren’t the only cute couple at the pre-Oscar shindig. A-list duos Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, and Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott also made an appearance.

The Cadillac pre-Oscars party Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday had several notable attendees, including Rachel Brosnahan, Zoe Saldana and Allison Janney. The WME party, meanwhile, was almost the location of an awkward run-in between exes Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The “Malibu” singer and the “Hunger Games” star both attended the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday. The former flames, who walked arm in arm at Chanel and Charles Finch’s pre-Academy Awards dinner together last year, avoided each other at this year’s bash. There is no bad blood between the two, however, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“They stayed away from each other,” the insider dished. “Liam left when Miley and her parents [Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus] got there. … They avoided him, but didn’t seem like they had any beef with him. Miley also didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left soon after she walked in.”

Hemsworth also “didn’t seem upset” at the arrival of his soon-to-be ex-wife. “Liam doesn’t have bad feelings toward Miley, he just wants to move forward with his life,” the source added.

The Academy Awards, which will be hostless for the second time in a row, air on ABC Sunday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see all the stars at the pre-Oscars parties!