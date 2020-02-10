Cynthia Erivo’s 2020 Oscars manicure may just be the best nail art we’ve seen… like… ever.

The Harriet star hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in LA on Sunday, February 9, accessorizing her custom Atelier Versace gown with a starry night mani. Not only were the details off the charts, but the whole thing has a touching meaning behind it that we can’t stop thinking about.

While the right hand has a nearly flawless depiction of Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, the left hand features a gold and silver design that is meant to embody Harriet Tubman’s underground railroad night sky coordinations.

Created by Gina Oh, after using gel extensions to the get the length and sharpness, she started with a coat of Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Primer. After the nails were prepped, the pro free-hand painted the starry design onto the long, pointed talons using Loubigraffiti in Baraboum as a base and The Noirs in Miss Mars and The Nudes in Madame Est Nue for the elegant swirls. For the stars, she turned to Pops in Mula Lisa.

As for the right hand, she mixed Metallinudes in Goldissima with Preciosa for an opalescent sheen that dazzled against the Young Nails Inc. crystals to accentuate the constellation-like appearance.

To seal everything up, she depended on the Loubi Gloss top coat to deliver a wow-worthy shine that made her digits impossible to miss.

To accompany this dazzling mani, makeup artist Terrell Mullin kept it glamorously simple with extra long lashes and a glowing complexion, while hairstylist Coree Moreno maintained her edgy cropped blonde look.

Oh complimented the entire glam squad in an Instagram post on Sunday night, writing, “I mean…. I’m just speechless!! What an amazing job!!!” We couldn’t agree more!

