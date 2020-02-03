Shakira’s moves may have stolen the show during theSuper Bowl LIV halftime performance she opened for Jennifer Lopez, but her head-turning red boots came in a close second — and we got the inside scoop on their creation.

On Sunday, February 2, the 43-year-old performer put on quite a show down in Miami donning some seriously glitzy footwear. The red kicks were a custom design created by Dan Life after the songstress reached out, asking to customize a 15-year-old pair of her samia boots.

The perfect man for the job, according to a press release Life used 30,000 ruby Swarovski crystals to bling-out the boots, which took 10 days to set. So how much would something this special and sparkly cost? $20,000.

Her three different ensembles — custom-made by Norwegian designer Peter Dundas — also featured lots of sparkly embellishments. Overall, the Colombian native donned nearly two million Swarovski crystals throughout her three costume changes.

“Shakira embodies the word ‘superstar’ so Swarovski crystals were an obvious choice,” Billboard reported Shakira’s stylist Nicolas Bru said in a press release. “The crystals are the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness, just like Shakira.”

Hilariously, many fans pointed out the similarity between her red hot halftime look and her character Gazelle’s outfit in Zootopia. The animal voiced by Shikara sports a sparkly red crop top with a matching skirt and boots throughout the animated Disney film. Was this on purpose? Who knows! But for now, we’re just admiring the funny coincidence.

To close out the show, the “Waka Waka” singer joined J. Lo in a metallic gold Dundas number that featured a cropped bomber jacket and playful fringe. To top off this look, she switched out her boots for another awesome footwear moment: matching Adidas Superstar sneakers.