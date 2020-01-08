Pinterest is a magical place — just ask fashion lovers, bloggers, stylists and Kim Kardashian.

For the holiday season, the KKW Beauty founder gifted her 6-year-old daughter, North West, a variety of special pieces, including a jacket owned by the late Michael Jackson and Us Weekly’s favorite: a dazzling pair of Swarovski crystal-covered cowboy boots.

As it turns out, Kardashian-West discovered those social media-famous boots on Pinterest. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her assistant make a phone call to Etsy shop owner Heather Stafford to inquire about how to get the boots for West and 7-year-old niece, Penelope Disick.

“I received a call from Kardashian-West’s assistant, saying that Kim recently saw a photo on Pinterest of a pair of boots I designed that were completely covered in crystals with roses and flame outlines,” said Stafford, owner of STL Sparkle. “She said Kim was curious if there was a way she could get a pair made of those exactly for one of her children for Christmas.” According to Stafford, Kardashian requested a children’s size 13 for North, and size 2 for Penelope.

The jewel-covered boots were first designed for a customer in 2015. Since then, the photo has attracted the eyes of many on the photo sharing platform.

“Never, ever has anyone as globally famous as Kim Kardashian-West reached out for my designs and I was flattered,” said the Missouri native.

“I went to work right away,” she explained. “I made a custom listing for her through my Etsy store to purchase. As I was making them, I texted with another assistant to send progress photos. They replied ‘WOW, WE LOVE, SO STUNNING’ and ‘GORG!’”

West’s boots feature pink crystals on the black and on Disicks’, blue. “I pretty much worked day and night to make sure they were perfect and finished the boots in time to overnight them to Kim’s house, arriving on the morning of Christmas Eve.”

Kardashian posted a photo of the boots to her Instagram Story to show how they matched the family’s Balmain Christmas sweaters. “They had these custom rhinestone cowboy boots,” she told her Instagram followers. “[North and Penelope are] very into cowboy boots so I thought I’d give ‘em some really sparkly ones.”

When she’s not designing bedazzled cowboy boots for world-famous clients, Stafford’s working on other designs, like fancy sports team baseball hats — which she deems her top seller since she launched the shop in 2013. “I started out taking licensed sports team hats and ‘blinging’ the logos with Swarovski crystals,” she told Us. “I’ve hand-customized a few thousand hats over the years. Chances are, one of my sparkle hats will show up in a ballpark or stadium on any given game day.”