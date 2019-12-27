



Even the Kardashians love an ugly Christmas sweater!

Everyone knows Ugly Christmas sweaters are a holiday wardrobe must-have. And if you’ve ever wondered what that sort of outfit might look like for the Kardashians, let Us introduce you to the family’s Christmas Day attire: custom bedazzled Balmain sweaters, because, why not?

On Thursday, December 26, Kim Kardashian shared photos and videos of the sweaters with her 155 million Instagram followers. Each family member got a different variation of the sweater, designed by Balmain’s creative director (and Kanye’s BFF) Olivier Rousteing.

“Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family,” said the mom of four on Insta. “I have to show you guys the sketch. They are so cute and blingy.”

The KKW Beauty founder posted the sketch to her Instagram Story, featuring drawings of the entire Kardashian clan. According to Rousteing’s depiction, Kendall, Kourtney and Khloé’s ensemble showed some leg, while Kylie, Kim and Kris wore fun pants. Kanye, who also made the cut, donned a matching long vest paired with ripped jeans.

The brunette beauty also shared five close-up photos of the crew neck sweaters, all of which featured stunning holiday-inspired details. The first was adorned with two reindeer set atop a design of intricate beading and crystals.

The second was more simple and covered in gold stars.

The third, which looked to be a dress, featured an icicle-inspired design in the center, while the fourth and fifth are adorned with adorable penguins and gingerbread men.

To go along with the theme of bling, Kardashian gifted her daughter North West and niece, Penelope Disick, bedazzled cowboy boots. She took a video of the intricately designed footwear and said, “They had these custom rhinestone cowboy boots. They’re very into cowboy boots so I thought I’d give ‘em some really sparkly ones.”

Mom and dad also gifted North a jacket to pair with her new footwear — Michael Jackson’s to be exact. They won the coat in an auction in October for $65,625 to gift to their daughter. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” said Kim.