No surprise here! Jennifer Lopez seriously brought it for her Super Bowl LIV performance, and her super sexy Versace costumes just may have been our favorite part! Well, the clothes and her daughter Emme‘s surprise appearance, if we’re being honest!

On Sunday, February 2, the “ On the Floor” singer took to the stage in Miami following Shakira‘s opening of the Pepsi Halftime Show, and the 50-year-old entertainer donned four different looks.

Lopez kicked things off with “Jenny From Block” in a fierce black leather number underneath a blush skirt, which she swiftly ripped off to reveal lots of silver studded details. The jumpsuit featured a few sexy cutouts including on her stomach and behind.

The singer then changed into another killer bodysuit for her pole dancing routine that was the live reenactment of the Hustlers film that we didn’t know we needed. This silver look featured mirrored details along the bodice and down the sides of the legs and remained her main ensemble for the rest of the performance. However, there were a few standout touches she added here and there, such as the feathered Puerto Rican flag overcoat she stepped out in for an emotional political statement and a fringe harness she closed things out in.

She whipped around her long, luscious locks, putting the wavy blonde style created by Chris Appleton on full display throughout. Her go-to makeup artist Scott Barnes created a sultry glowing look using Marc Jacobs Beauty products. She also enlisted the help of her favorite manicurist Tom Bachik to get a shattered glass design on her nails with Swarovski crystals.

