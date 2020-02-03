Jennifer Lopez stole the show on Sunday, February 2, with a Super Bowl LIV halftime performance we just may never forget. To celebrate, she hit up an afterparty rocking a fresh sparkly Versace manicure. Because when you’re J. Lo you don’t just have costume changes, you have nails changes, too.

The 50-year-old hit the stage in Miami on Sunday night wearing a shattered glass nail design created by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik. Using dozens of assorted Swarovski crystals, he applied the random pieces sporadically over the top of the nail to look like fractured glass.

“I love mixed media and dimension and J. Lo loves bling and sparkle, so I teamed up with Swarovski to make that happen at the highest level,” he said in a statement from the brand. “I love making nails like jewelry.” And that’s exactly what they were!

She kept up this accessorizing method for her afterparty look, swapping out the crystal design for a variety of different shiny gold embellishments that are just so Versace.

The nails featured a variety of different Italian-inspired prints that can be seen on many of the clothes from the Italian design house. This includes the Baroque print and even an iconic chain adornment. Though most of the base of the nails were white, there were few that had pops of pink for a flawlessly haphazard finish.

Now of course, the Hustlers star didn’t sit through two long manicures (she had too much hair flipping to focus on). But instead the nail pro created the designs on a set of false talons beforehand, that he then applied and removed using glue.

“Thank You @jlo for making me a part of this Amazing team tonight,” Bachik wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, February 3. “An experience I will never forget! You Killed it.”