



Jennifer Lopez might truly be a time traveler. On Friday, September 20, the Hustlers star closed out the Versace spring-summer 2020 show in a modern-day version of that green dress she wore to the Grammy Awards almost 20 years ago.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

It’s nearly impossible to forget arguably the most iconic red carpet look of all time. Thanks to the sheer fabric and plunging neckline that had people waiting for an oopsy moment, J. Lo’s jungle print Versace dress is forever seared into the minds of many.

The number from Friday’s show isn’t exactly the same, but it’s definitely a sister to the original style. And believe it or not, it’s even a little bit more risqué.

With a nearly identical neckline, the look proves even more daring with cutouts on the sides and back. And as she strutted her stuff down the runway, the sheer long train flowed behind her showing off her toned legs.

Since the moment Lopez wore it in February 2000, the dress has since remained in our culture zeitgeist two decades after the fact.

Most recently, the shoe brand Concepts teamed up with the designer to drop a Chain Reaction sneaker inspired by the jungle print.

Jennifer Lopez’s Ageless Moments Through the Years!

The 50-year-old has always understood the power of fashion. In a video from her Youtube series, “Moments of Fashion,” Lopez shared a little bit of background about the look. For example, she found out years after the awards show that Google Images had been created so people could easily find and see the dress on the search engine.

“I know people try to make it frivolous at times but what those things do is give people an inspiration. It puts a beautiful moment out into the world and it changes style,” she said in the clip form April. “One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It’s a crazy impact that fashion can have — that those fashion statements can have.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!