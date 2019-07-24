Jennifer Lopez turns 50 years old today, July 24, 2019. But you’d be forgiven for thinking she was decades younger — not just because time flies, but because she looks like she hasn’t aged a day in the past 20 years.

JLo burst onto the scene as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color in 1991. After a few seasons on the show, she left to conquer Hollywood. As an actress, Lopez had her first starring hit role in the 1997 biopic Selena, playing legendary Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.

The rest, of course, is history. Lopez went on to star in iconic films Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and (unfortunately) Gigli. In 1999, she launched her wildly successful music career with her first album, On the 6, which featured smash singles “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

Soon, the stylish Bronx native became as well known for her rocky romantic life as for her singing, acting and dancing. After her divorce from first husband, Ojani Noa, in 1998, she started dating Sean “Diddy” Combs (Puff Daddy at the time). A brief marriage to backup dancer Cris Judd followed before she and Ben Affleck became beloved celebrity couple “Bennifer.” The future American Idol host was then wed to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011, welcoming twins Max and Emme in February 2008. Now, of course, the star is engaged to former New York Yankee slugger Alex Rodriguez.

Through all of this, Lopez also became a red carpet darling and designer muse. Breaking style boundaries from the start — see: her iconic green plunging Versace number from the 2000 Grammys, which is still inspiring trends — the actress has continued making bold choices at events and on the street.

After nearly three decades of career highs, relationship drama and personal triumphs, Lopez’s hot body and appearance remains nearly identical to her first days on screen — thanks to great genes and her famous dedication to fitness and healthy eating.

Scroll through to see the icon’s ageless moments through the years!