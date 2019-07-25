Cheers to 50 years! Jennifer Lopez was honored at a gold-themed 50th birthday party on Wednesday, July 24, surrounded by famous friends and close family.

An insider tells Us Weekly that the “Medicine” songstress and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, arrived to the celebration an hour and a half after it started and the guest of honor “looked incredible” and “ready to party.” The epic bash was held at Gloria Estefan’s estate on Star Island in Miami.

DJ Cassidy — who also DJ’d Lopez’s 40th birthday — got the crowd going on Wednesday night by spinning a lot of classic rap, latin music and R&B tunes. Lopez stunned in a cleavage-baring gold gown that showed off her toned midsection and featured a thigh-high slit.

“The big surprise performance was done by J. Lo’s daughter,” the insider dished of the superstar’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who performed “Mahogany” by Diana Ross. “J. Lo was seated right up front to watch her and was both crying and was beaming with pride, she gave them a huge hug after.” (Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

The former MLB player — who proposed to Lopez in March — “gave a touching speech” during the seated dinner portion of the party, the source said, noting Rodriguez gushed that he “loved her very much.”

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe also gave impromptu performances along with Ashanti who came out and performed “What’s Love,” to which Lopez “was dancing and singing every word.”

Following dinner, “an amazing firework display” lit up the sky and “kicked off the dance party.” Lopez and Rodriguez had no shortage of fun and were the last to leave, staying until 2:30 am. Also in attendance at the celebration were Rodriguez’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Bella, 11.

