There’s no Grammys look quite as iconic as Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace dress she wore in 2000. So it’s no surprise that when the 49-year-old performer relaunched her YouTube channel, she kicked off a new “Moments of Fashion” series dishing a some seriously behind-the-scenes stories about it.

Taylor Swift Gave Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Latest Merch and They are Freaking Out

Walking the red carpet arm-in-arm with Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Grammy-nominated artist was in the middle of filming The Wedding Planner at the time. With such a busy schedule her stylist was only able to secure a couple of pieces for the “Waiting for Tonight” singer to try on.

Come Grammys day J.Lo only had two choices to pick from — a white one and the Versace number. Her stylist, Andrea Lieberman, begged her to wear the white one since the green frock had been seen multiple times before, including on Donatella Versace herself.

“She was opposed to me wearing the dress because she was like, ‘somebody’s worn it before,’ and that’s like a no-no,” explained Lopez.

But when she tried it on and walked out her manager Benny Medina knew right away that it was the dress she had to wear that night.

Once they all agreed, they moved on to their next biggest concern: that her boobs might pop out of the incredibly low-cut neckline. So what did they do? Stuck toupee tape all the way down the tops of her breasts to hold the dress to her body. All the work clearly paid off.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

“I know people try to make it frivolous at times but what those things do is give people an inspiration. It puts a beautiful moment out into the world and it changes style,” she said. “One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It’s a crazy impact that fashion can have — that those fashion statements can have.”

Perhaps the biggest impact? The Second Act actress explained the she found out years after the awards show that Google had created Google images so people could easily find and see the dress on its search engine.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!