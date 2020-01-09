Jennifer Lopez’s iconic jungle print 2000s Grammys dress will soon be available in watch form as part of the luxury Italian label’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

The Medusa Frame launches in early May and will cost a cool $1,495. Expected to be one of the most popular pieces in the collection, the contemporary, gold design features Roman numerals on a black-toned dial, in addition to the Versace logo.

Jennifer Lopez’s Ageless Moments Through the Years!

The jungle print scarf is a playful way to show your love for J. Lo’s gown and the perfect print for warm-weather months. One of the best things about this purchase is that the watch also comes with a black leather strap that’s interchangeable, so you can easily swap it out for your work meeting.

Chief creative officer and fashion icon Donatella Versace decided to launch a collection featuring items inspired by J. Lo’s famous dress to celebrate its 20th anniversary. For Milan Fashion Week in September, she recruited J. Lo to walk the runway wearing an updated version of the gown. Obviously, fans lost their minds.

Afterwards, the dress was made available to purchase at Moda Operandi for $9,325 for 10 days only. Those who made the investment will receive the dress when it ships on May 5.

When the hitmaker debuted the dress at the 42nd annual awards show in 2000, fans flocked to the Internet to relive the moment. And thus, her dress became one of the most popular search queries of its time, inspiring Google to launch Google Images.

“It was amazing,” Versace said in a statement, referring to the literal Internet-breaking moment. “The world had the same reaction: jaw dropping. Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event prompted the creation of a new tool that has now become part of our lives.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Abs Are Living Their Best Life: Photos

While we wait for the collection’s official release in May, there are a few other jungle print-inspired Versace styles available for pre-order. There’s the Printed Crepe Mini Dress ($1,725), the Jungle-Printed Crepe Bodysuit ($798) and the Jungle Print Silk-Chiffon Dress ($6,825). Those should cure your impatience for the time being.