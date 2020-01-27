Nail #goals! The manicure game on the 62nd annual Grammys red carpet went beyond bangin’ beauty looks — a lot of the nails we saw were straight-up standalone artwork.

For example, Billie Eilish hit the carpet wearing a head-to-toe custom green Gucci ensemble. To tip it over the top, the Grammy award winner’s nail artist painted an intricate “GG” design on her green talons to match her red carpet look.

Eilish wasn’t the only one to match her nails to her outfit. Lizzo opted for a white manicure that paired perfectly with her Atelier Versace gown. The hitmaker’s nail artist, Eri Ishizu, sneakily painted “8” on her nails to celebrate her 8 Grammy nominations. And the dreamy manicure even featured dangling crystals because, well, why not?

But wait, that’s not all! Stars like Rosalia, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Billy Porter all served up major mani inspiration on this year’s red carpet. Keep scrolling for an up-close-and-personal look at the best, most drool-worthy nails from the 2020 Grammys. Pro tip: You might want to screenshot one or two for future nail appointments.