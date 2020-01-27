The men seriously killed it on the Grammy Awards red carpet in some of the coolest, boldest looks we’ve seen this awards season. And we are so here for it.

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

A-listers attended the 62nd annual Grammys at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26. The overall styles were playful and carefree, everyone seeming to having fun with their outfit choices — especially the men.

The dudes definitely did not shy away from color, with multiple hunks opting for a pink ensemble. Lil Nas X was by far the standout of the evening, wearing a Western-inspired bright pink Versace number with mesh details and gold adornments. He topped off the outfit with a cowboy hat and boots (obviously).

Common rocked a monochrome pinot noir look, while Shawn Mendes went for a similar darker hue in a garnet three-piece suit accessorized with a serpent necklace from Bulgari. Because when you have a neck that looks that good, you have to draw a little extra attention to it.

It wasn’t all about color though. There were plenty of black, gray and white looks that were still head-turners. For instance, John Legend wore a gray outfit with an asymmetrical jacket that featured a pleated hem. And Ben Platt’s checkered Balmain blazer had subtle sequin detailing that was elegant and tasteful.

To see all of the awesome men’s style at the 2020 Grammy Awards, keep scrolling!