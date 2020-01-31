The big day is almost here! In preparation for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez has been gearing up by carrying a football around wherever she goes — well, sort of.

On Thursday, January 30, Lopez attended a Half Time Show press conference in Miami wearing a sleek white two-piece ensemble that showed off her rockin’ bod. To complete the statement-making look, the 50-year-old entertainer chose the most appropriate accessory: the Judith Leiber Couture Football Crystal Clutch. But this isn’t your everyday handbag!

Made with decadent beading, the clutch features a removable strap in case you want to play catch with the luxe handbag. The $4,000 accessory is still available online if you’re hoping to rush-ship one before game day. It comes in two different colors: a pretty pink hue or J. Lo’s pick, gold.

This isn’t the first time the triple-threat’s worn a Judith Leiber bag. At the Hustlers premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2019, Lopez paired her yellow Maison Yeya gown with the Stack of Cash Rich clutch ($5,965).

The brand describes the bold accessory, “Perfectly oversized to fit your iPhone X, our dazzling bag is rendered in colorful handset crystal and features a 24 karat gold plated money wrap detail in glowing aurum crystal.”

But the diamond-studded clutch isn’t the only accessory Lopez has been sporting in anticipation of the championship game. Her “bling cups” — drink cups covered in Swarovski crystals — have also made several appearances on social media.

On Tuesday, January 28, she shared a pic captioned, “J. Lo Super Bowl kit.” The pic showed a bedazzled cup with her initials spelled out in diamonds, sunglasses, a jewel-studded microphone, two phones and a cappuccino.

Whether the hitmaker’s making a strong case for sustainability or a fashion statement, the people of the Internet love it. The custom-made cups are the work of TaylorMade Bling Embellishments. To cop one that’s just like J. Lo’s, simply DM the Instagram page or email to place an order.