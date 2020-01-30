Turn the music up to hear that sound! Latin goddesses Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to turn up the Super Bowl LIV halftime stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2.

The singers are expected to bring their Spanish roots from Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively, and deliver an explosive performance. Though many of the details have been kept under wraps, Lopez shared a sneak peek earlier this month. The “Play” songstress, 50, posted a TikTok video on January 12, showing some young dancers learning choreography to her hit “On the Floor.”

Just one month prior, the Bronx, New York, native’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, shared a rehearsal video of his own. He teased that all Lopez’s child dancers wanted “was a little ice cream” amid practice.

For her part, Shakira, 42, is looking forward to the event—as it also happens to be her 43rd birthday. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in October, “I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer continued, “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

Scroll through or watch the video above to recap J. Lo and Shakira’s very best hits ahead of Super Bowl LIV, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

“If You Had My Love,” One The 6 (1999)

The song that started it all for J. Lo, “If You Had My Love,” was an instant success. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for five weeks, and was nominated for both MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. The best part? The pop icon has yet to retire her first single; it served as the opening number during her Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have.

“Let’s Get Loud,” One The 6 (1999)

The likelihood of J. Lo performing her most fun and upbeat party anthem at Super Bowl LIV? About 100 percent. Written by Gloria Estefan (originally for herself) and produced by Emilio Estefan, this Latin dance hit has gone on to become one of Lopez’s most beloved anthems.

“Waiting for Tonight,” On The 6 (1999)

The hits keep coming as you listen to Lopez’s debut album, On The 6. Originally recorded by girl group 3rd Party in 1997, J. Lo put her own spin on it two years later. The song earned her two VMAs and a Grammy nom.

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” J.Lo (2001)

2001 was a good year to be a J. Lo fan. The megastar kicked it all off by releasing her self-titled sophomore album — complete with this empowering banger. The music video features an epic dance break, plus J. Lo frolicking on the beach. What more is there in life?

“Play,” J.Lo (2001)

Has a more relatable party anthem ever been written? When J. Lo sang, “DJ just play that song, ’cause I want to be dancing all night long / Just play my, play my, play my, play my, play my favorite song …,” we felt that.

“Whenever, Wherever,” Laundry Service (2001)

Where were you the first time you heard the line, “Baby I would climb the Andes solely to count the freckles on your body”? The megahit turned Shakira into a U.S. pop star. Hopefully the next time the world hears it is at Super Bowl LIV.

“Objection (Tango),” Laundry Service (2001)

Shakira’s first English-language album starts off with this thrilling dance number and only gets better from there. Laundry Service includes Spanish versions of “Tango,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and three more songs in the singer’s native tongue.

“Underneath Your Clothes,” Laundry Service (2001)

One of Shakira’s only ballads to crack the Billboard Hot 100, “Underneath Your Clothes” is a sultry and intimate karaoke choice — that we’re crossing our fingers she plays in Miami.

“Ain’t It Funny,” J To Tha L-O! The Remixes (2002)

Just when you thought you couldn’t fall in love with Lopez any more, she went and remixed all her classics. She teamed up with rappers Ja Rule and Cadillac Yah for the the “Murder Remix” of “Ain’t It Funny” and, well, here we are talking about the masterpiece 18 years later.

“I’m Real” J To Tha L-O! The Remixes (2002)

Sure, the original version of “I’m Real” from 2001’s J.Lo was beloved by fans and critics alike, but it was no smash like the remix featuring Ja Rule would go on to become. Thanks to a certain pink velour jumpsuit Lopez wears in the music video and an undeniably catchy chorus, “I’m Real” remains one of J. Lo’s best.

“Jenny From the Block,” This Is Me…Then (2002)

The NYC girl ensured fans knew her roots when she released this anthem in 2002. The music video, which features her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck canoodling her on a yacht and chauffeuring her around town, became notorious for its raunchy content and unabashed display of the former couple’s PDA. Video aside, it’s still one of the singer’s most popular songs and has been referenced by everyone from Taylor Swift to Iggy Azalea.

“All I Have,” This Is Me…Then (2002)

The second single off J. Lo’s third studio album returned to the smooth R&B sound fans fell in love with on “I’m Real.” This time, she enlisted the help of rapper LL Cool J and together they reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two nominations at the Teen Choice Awards in 2003.

“Get Right,” Rebirth (2005)

Written by producer Rich Harrison, Usher and James Brown (yes, that James Brown), there’s no way “Get Right” wasn’t going to be a hit. The single kicks off Lopez’s fourth studio album, Rebirth, which marked her return to music after 2002’s This Is Me…Then and the end of her very public relationship with Affleck.

“La Tortura,” Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 (2005)

Before there was “Despacito,” there was “La Tortura” — one of the best-selling Spanish-language records of all time. The Shakira song was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America at the time of its debut, but has since been updated to platinum and 32 times platinum on the U.S. Latin charts with nearly 2 million units sold.

“Hips Don’t Lie,” Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 (2005)

No one could anticipate the classic that would become of “Hips Don’t Lie” back in 2005. Featuring rapper Wyclef Jean, it became body positive anthem long before Lizzo’s “Juice.”

“Beautiful Liar,” (2007)

This unbelievably catchy track featuring Shakira and Beyoncé won the MTV Video Music Award for Most Earthshattering Collaboration in 2007 — which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award that same year for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. And lest not forget — the music video features some of the best belly dancing Hollywood has ever seen.

“She Wolf,” She Wolf (2009)

One iconic music video. One iconic one-sleeved, one-legged jumpsuit. “She Wolf” marked Shakira’s foray into pop music, with techno beats far from the classic Latino sounds she had been producing. That’s perfectly OK though, considering it’s become a mainstay on workout playlists and club mixes everywhere.

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” (2010)

Just when you thought she couldn’t get any more badass, the Colombia native made Us fall in love with the a song written for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Whether or not you watched the international competition — which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa — you probably danced your butt off to “Waka Waka” at least once.

“On The Floor,” LOVE? (2011)

At the top of “On The Floor,” J. Lo declares, “It’s a new generation of party people.” Released in 2011, the singer reintroduced herself to teens and twentysomethings, and reaffirmed her place as the ultimate hitmaker. She certainly has nothing to prove, but she probably will at Super Bowl LIV.

“Me Gusta,” 2020

The newest Shakira bop has the potential to go the distance. Featuring a classic salsa beat with reggaeton flair and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, “Me Gusta” is instantly catchy — and proves the Colombian’s singer’s staying power nearly 20 years after her U.S. debut.

Super Bowl LIV airs live on Fox Sunday, February 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.