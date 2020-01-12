Jennifer Lopez teased her Super Bowl halftime show in a new TikTok video on Sunday, January 12, and admitted in an interview that she is “a little sore” amid rehearsals for her big performance.

Lopez, 50, is headlining the Super Bowl LIV show on February 2 along with Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and posted a video on Sunday showing a group of kids learning choreography to her 2011 song “On the Floor.” She encouraged her fans to upload videos showing them doing the moves and promised to share some of her favorites.

In an interview with Extra on Saturday, January 11, the singer and actress admitted that her rigorous rehearsals were taking a toll.

“I’m a little sore right now — not gonna lie,” she told Extra at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where she was honored for her role in Hustlers. “Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining — it’s amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I’m fine, I’m fine.”

Extra also asked Lopez if her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, would appear in a Super Bowl commercial. “Maybe,” she replied.

The former New York Yankee, 44, shared a video of his future bride rehearsing with her young dancers in December and teased that “all they wanted was a little ice cream.”

Lopez spoke about the halftime show with Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance earlier last month and said that she and Shakira are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

In an interview with Us Weekly and other reporters in September, Lopez said that she was “so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

“We’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she continued. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”