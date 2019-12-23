



Word hard, play harder! Alex Rodriguez and fiancée Jennifer Lopez, are making sure everyone involved in Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show are having a blast.

The former baseball player, 44, shared a sweet video of his future bride, 50, and some of her kid halftime dancers on Saturday, December 21, and revealed the one thing they all want … ice cream!

“All they wanted was a little ice cream 🍦❤️ #superbowlrehearsals,” Rodriguez captioned the video on Instagram. “What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?”

In the video fans can see the “Jenny from the Block” singer with a group of female dancers on a break from rehearsals. They all scream loudly that they want ice cream before the former Yankees player turns the camera to himself and says, “They want some ice cream baby!”

During the same day of rehearsals, Rodriguez shared another video of Lopez, this time of her dancing solo to “Move Ya Body” by Nina Sky.

“This is how I feel about Christmas shopping❤️,” he wrote alongside the video on Instagram on Sunday, December 22. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 💚.”

Ahead of her Super Bowl performance, the “On the Floor” singer revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 5 that both she and fellow headliner, Shakira, are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

The 2020 Super Bowl is set to take place on February 2 in Miami and from the moment it was announced that she’d be hitting the Pepsi stage, The Wedding Planner actress has been excited.

“It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it,” Lopez told Us Weekly and other reporters in September. “I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

The Hustlers star continued, “we’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she continued. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since February 2017, Us confirmed in March of that year. Two years later, in March 2019, the ESPN analyst popped the question while the pair were on vacation. They have yet to set a date for their wedding.