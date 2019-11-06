



Shakira can’t wait to light up the Super Bowl 2020 stage for one big reason — to celebrate her Latin culture.

This week, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 42, revealed all of the reasons why she is counting down the days until her big performance alongside Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m very excited because I’ve always wanted to perform at Super Bowl,” Shakira told the Associated Press on Tuesday, November 5. “I think that this time around it also has a very important purpose and that is to celebrate the Latin culture. To showcase it in a country where Latinos have also struggled a lot.”

The Colombia native understands that her role as part of the Super Bowl halftime show is about more than her own dreams to be on that big of a stage. It is to represent a part of the U.S. and the world’s culture that isn’t always put front and center in the music world.

“I feel really humbled with a great responsibility in my hands to represent that Latino community. Not only the Latinos who are born in the U.S. but also the ones who are born aboard. It’s going to be something,” she continued. “It’s going to be on my birthday too. I’m going to be celebrating with a hundred million people. Some absurd number like that.” She added: “No pressure!”

As the “Deja Vu” singer prepares for the excitement and pressures to represent her culture on stage, her halftime costar, Lopez, 50, is already well into rehearsals. “Oh, she’s been rehearsing for, like, six weeks,” Alex Rodriquez, Lopez’s fiancé, said on Wednesday, November 6, while appearing on the Today show.

Like Shakira, performing at the Super Bowl has been a big goal for the “Dinero” singer and she’s not taking the opportunity lightly.

“You know, it’s a been a dream of hers her whole life,” the former athlete, 44, said about his future wife. “Who doesn’t want to play at the Super Bowl, right? And she’s always wanted it, she’s been close a few times, and when we got that call from [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and JAY-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears.”

Shakira and Lopez will perform live at Super Bowl LVI in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Miami.