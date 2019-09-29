Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Engagement Party in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, celebrated their engagement in L.A. with celebrity pals on Friday, September 27.

Among the guests was Lopez’s close friend and Second Act costar, Leah Remini, who posted photos on Instagram from the extravagant party.

Remini snuggled into her pal for one photo, hashtagging it #reunitedanditfeelssogood.

Lopez, 50, wore a one-shoulder dress for the bash, which included a sit-down dinner with other guests including the singer and actress’ manager Benny Medina and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager, who also posted a photo with Remini and the bride-to-be.

The former New York Yankee, 44, proposed to Lopez in March after a little over two years of dating, while the pair were on a tropical vacation.

Earlier this month, the “On the Floor” singer told Hoda Kotb that she would be open to having a baby with her fiancé and explained to Extra on Friday, September 27, that her twins, Max and Emme, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, “would love to have a brother or sister.”

“They love having [Alex’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters,” she added. “We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.”

For now, the couple are focused on wedding planning, with Rodriguez — who shares Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — revealing on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, that exes would be “invited” to their nuptials.

“All inclusive. The more the merrier,” he said.

The ESPN host also revealed that the couple’s wedding menu will include “ballpark franks” in a nod to his athletic background and that their first slow dance will not be choreographed.

“Jen doesn’t choreograph anything. She’s a savant when it comes to all that stuff,” he said of the Hustlers star.

Rodriguez also admitted his fiancée is responsible for most of the planning.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding,” he joked. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.”

