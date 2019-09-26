



It’s on. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

The NFL confirmed the news on its Twitter on Thursday, September 26, with a photo of the Hustlers star, 50, and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, 42, in front of a logo for Pepsi, the sponsor of the halftime show.

“👑 👑 @jlo @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV,” the tweet read.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the “On the Floor” songstress was in talks to headline the halftime show. The 54th Super Bowl will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, near where Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, grew up and where the couple often vacation.

“Yeah, [I’ve] thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami. It’s a big deal, but we’ll see,” Lopez teased to Entertainment Tonight in July. “They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL].”

The Selena actress also addressed speculation about her Super Bowl performance in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this month.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I know everybody’s asking me. They’re starting to think I’m telling people things. I don’t know anything yet!”

When cohost Ryan Seacest pressed Lopez about the possibility, the Jenny From the Block singer revealed that she’s been in discussions with the NFL about the opportunity for several years.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice,” she said. “It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”

Jay-Z, who is partnered with the NFL, responded to the talk about the Shades of Blue alum at a press conference for the league in August.

“Sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform,” the rapper, 49, said. “But you don’t want to get in that space ‘cause then who performs in Tampa [in 2021]?”

Along with frequent vacations in Miami with the former New York Yankees player, 44, Lopez also owns a residence there. Additionally, the “Papi” singer celebrated her 50th birthday in the area on July 24, which the city of Miami Beach declared as “Jennifer Lopez Day.” After her birthday, Lopez performed back-to-back dates in Miami for the last three stops on the North American leg of her “It’s My Party” tour.

Recent Super Bowl halftime show performers include Maroon 5 (2019), Justin Timberlake (2018) and Lady Gaga (2017).

