



Let’s get loud! Jennifer Lopez is in talks to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

Fans have been campaigning for J. Lo, 50, to take the NFL stage for years — and the February 2020 championship game in Miami would be an ideal time to do it. She and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have close ties to the city, where the former New York Yankee grew up and the couple often vacation together.

“Yeah, [I’ve] thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami. It’s a big deal, but we’ll see,” Lopez teased to Entertainment Tonight in July. “They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL].”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z, who partnered with the football league in August and will consult on the halftime show, played coy about rumors that the Shades of Blue alum is in the running to headline.

“Sometimes it may happen and it may wind up that the person is from the city that they perform,” the rapper, 49, said at a press conference in August. “But you don’t want to get in that space ‘cause then who performs in Tampa [in 2021]?”

If Lopez does, in fact, sign on the dotted line, she has plenty of potential special guests to choose from (not that she needs any). Her frequent collaborators Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias hail from Miami, and her ex-husband Marc Anthony is also known to regularly visit the Floridian city.

2019 has been a banner year for the “On the Floor” singer. She and Rodriguez, 44, got engaged in March, her megasuccessful It’s My Party tour traveled the world this summer and she is now getting Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers.

As Super Bowl headliner, Lopez would join the ranks of entertainers including Michael Jackson (1993), U2 (2002), Paul McCartney (2005), Prince (2007), Madonna (2012), Beyoncé (2013), Katy Perry (2015), Lady Gaga (2017), Justin Timberlake (2018) and Maroon 5 (2019).

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Lopez and the NFL for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown

