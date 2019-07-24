



Jenny’s still got it! Jennifer Lopez reached two milestones this year: Her debut album, On the 6, celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 1, and she turned 50 on July 24.

In honor of the Grammy nominee’s banner year (which also included her It’s My Party tour and engagement to Alex Rodriguez), Us Weekly rounded up eight of her most iconic music video looks through the years.

From the very beginning, Lopez put style at the forefront of her career. In the video for her 1999 debut single, “If You Had My Love,” she famously rocked a white bikini top with low-rise pants for an instantly iconic dance sequence. She wowed again later that year when she sported silver jewels all over her face and body in “Waiting for Tonight.”

Some of the pop star’s past looks may be a bit dated now (i.e. the pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit in 2001’s “I’m Real (Murder Remix)” and the white trucker hat in 2005’s “Get Right”), but they serve as a sign of the times, and who can be mad at that?

Lopez’s costumes aren’t the only thing that stand out either. Who can forget the big, curly hair she had in 2001’s “Play”? Not Us!

Watch the video above to see more of J. Lo’s legendary video trends!

