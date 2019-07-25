



Ryan Seacrest found himself in quite the predicament when he arrived at Jennifer Lopez ’s 50th birthday party on Wednesday, July 24. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost dished on being denied entry into the celebration after flying from New York City to Miami specifically for the bash.

“So, I get there, very excited because she personally invited me,” Seacrest, 44, recalled during the Thursday, July 25, episode of the morning talk show. “So I get to the front and [the guy] has a list and I see there are a bunch of Ryans … and he says, ‘Well, you’re not on the list.’”

The American Idol host continued: “This is a true story. So I say, ‘Cleary there must be a mistake … she invited me personally. Can I see the list?’ Well, sure enough … there’s no Ryan Seacrest.”

Seacrest went on to note that he thought the man would just let him in, knowing the radio personality and Lopez have worked together in the past. “No, he says, ‘Just wait under the fan.’”

Ultimately, the Georgia native was granted entry after a phone call was made — but his night of hilarious debacles didn’t end there. Seacrest explained that he had to catch a flight back to NYC, so he was only able to stay for half of the dinner, thinking he would easily sneak out because it was a packed party.

“Well, A-Rod gets up and makes the most romantic, sweetest speech,” he said of Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who threw the bash for the “Medicine” songstress at Gloria Estefan’s estate. “So, I’m sucked into the romance movie and I didn’t want to leave.”

Seacrest added: “We sit and I think there’s hundreds of people and I’ll be able to slip out. Well, I’m seated to the right of Jennifer and Alex is to the left of Jennifer. Which is great, but difficult if you have to leave.”

While the E! News alum was finally able to leave and catch his plane, the party went on until early Thursday morning, with a source telling Us Weekly that Lopez and Rodriguez, 43, were the last to leave at 2:30 am.

While DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti all gave surprise performances at the epic bash, an insider tells Us “the big surprise performance was done by J. Lo’s daughter” Emme, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “J. Lo was seated right up front to watch her and was both crying and was beaming with pride, she gave them a huge hug after.” Emme sang Diana Ross’ “Mahogany.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!