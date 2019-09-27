



A cause for celebration! Jennifer Lopez opened up about how she’s feeling after being confirmed to headline Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show next year with Shakira.

“I don’t know if any of you have been to any of my shows, but I love performing and I’m super excited,” Lopez, 50, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the New York City pop-up for her 25th fragrance, Promise, on Thursday, September 26. “We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. I’m excited!”

The Hustlers star continued, “It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it. I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

Lopez said that she felt Pepsi “really wanted to make a statement with” selecting two high-profile Latina performers, noting further how she’s “happy to be a part of this new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Lopez was in talks to tackle the high-profile performance in 2020. However, she didn’t confirm the news of her involvement in the annual production until Thursday.

“Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a promotional pic of her with Shakira. Before posting the pic, Lopez additionally teased a shot of the “Waka Waka” singer, 42, with the caption: “This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20.”

Shakira, meanwhile, expressed her enthusiasm for working with Lopez in her two social media posts about the news. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” she wrote. “So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee.”

Lopez spoke with Us and other reporters on Thursday about pairing up with Shakira. She said she was “super excited and so is Shakira.”

“I saw her this week when we took the pictures and stuff, and we’re both over the moon and want to bring our brand of what we do, our music, our celebration and our culture to that stage for 15 minutes,” she continued. “It’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be a good time and that’s my goal — to have a good time and to make sure everyone else has a good time.”

Before being confirmed for the coveted gig, the “Ain’t You Mama” singer addressed her interest in tackling the Super Bowl’s Pepsi halftime performance. “Yeah, [I’ve] thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami. It’s a big deal, but we’ll see,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight in July. “They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL].”

Super Bowl LIV hits Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!