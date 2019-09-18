



Honesty hour! Shakira got real about the downsides of being a working mom.

“Sometimes it´s very hard when you can not see your sons for a month or even more,” the singer, 42, who shares sons Milan, 6, and Sasha, 4, with her husband, Gerard Piqué, explained to Viva magazine this month, according to Hola! “It is so hard. But we call each other via FaceTime, so we are in constant communication, that helps.”

The Grammy winner went on to describe her relationship with the professional soccer player, 32. “We don’t have a written deal to share the tasks or anything like that, but we both are very involved in parenting and try to sort it out the best we can,” she said. “We support each other and we also find a huge help in our families. We don’t know a different way to do it!”

In 2016, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer cancelled two shows due to “personal matters” and explained that she had been taking care of her youngest son. “Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick,” the dancer captioned a mother-son selfie on Instagram at the time. “Everything is under control now, and he’s back to his cheerful self!”

Before the little one joined his older brother, Milan, Shakira opened up to Latina magazine about her family plans with Piqué. “If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already,” the former Voice judge admitted at the time. “I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own fútbol team.”

That being said, the Colombia native is loving life with her baby boy. In addition to helping her “learn how to focus,” the toddler changed her relationship with her fans.

“When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel,” Shakira said. “I have so many people out there that celebrate with me when they know that I’m happy. And they hate it when they know that I’m suffering because someone has hurt me. In a way I feel supported and, in a very strange way, accompanied through life. They express so much love for Milan, so much affection. I can only hope that as he grows up he learns how to give that love back to all of those people that give him so much every day.”

