Jennifer Lopez Teases Flavorful 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show





Bringing that Miami heat! Jennifer Lopez shared the first major details about she and Shakira‘s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 5.

The “On the Floor” singer, 50, revealed that the performance will last 12 to 14 minutes, but they won’t be sharing the stage alone.

“We’re probably gonna split that between us and then have some great guests, hopefully, and things like that,” Lopez told host Jimmy Fallon. She added that she and the Columbian hitmaker, 42, are “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

Although the Super Bowl isn’t until February, Lopez feels that the big game will be here in no time. “We have Christmas, and you’re back in January and it’s literally February 2,” she said. “It’s gonna happen quickly, I feel like.”

The pop stars were confirmed as the Super Bowl’s headlining acts in September. Later that month, Lopez told Us Weekly and other reporters that she is “super excited” to take the Pepsi stage.

“It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it. I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas,” the Hustlers star said.

Miami holds a special place in Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s hearts. The former professional baseball player, 44, spent part of his childhood growing up in Miami. The couple have made the city one of their go-to vacation destinations over the years.

February 2 is not only Super Bowl day, but Shakira’s 43rd birthday. In October, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show that the two events will make the date extra special for her. She added that joining forces with Lopez will be an important cultural moment.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” she said. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”