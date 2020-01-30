Red carpet déjà vu! Ariana Grande, Jennifer Garner and Camila Cabello have more in common than just stellar fashion taste. All three famous ladies have been spotted on the carpet over the years wearing the same $2 million Le Vian diamond necklace — and it’s looked stunning on them all.

The celeb-loved statement collar features seven rows of diamonds and weighs a casual 65 carats. It’s designed to move fluidly with the lucky lady who wears it. According to the company, each of the necklace’s diamonds is “hinged using sophisticated construction techniques” — fancy!

Cabello’s the latest star to hit the carpet wearing the diamond collar. The hitmaker attended the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, pairing her edgy black Versace gown with the eye-catching necklace. To complete her diamond domination, the singer completed the look with black diamond earrings and rings.

A year earlier, Garner wore the stunner to the Save the Children’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime in Beverly Hills on October 2, 2019. Like Cabello, she wore black, specifically a jumpsuit adorned with a large bow detail on the front. Her necklace made the headlines for how fabulous it looked on the actress — and its steep price tag, of course.

And to throw it way back, Grande performed at the MTV Movie Awards in 2016 wearing the expensive bling! She took the stage in a pink satin gown and a feather boa to perform a jazz rendition of “Dangerous Woman.” Her voice was incredible, but that diamond dazzler was no less a showstopper.