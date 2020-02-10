Hurrah! The end of the 2020 awards season is here with the 92nd annual Oscars closing things out tonight, February 9.

But before the stars hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in LA, we’re taking a peek behind-the-scenes to see how they’re all getting ready. We just can hardly wait to see what A-listers like Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie wear to the big event.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

So far, we’ve seen Giuliana Rancic get her glam makeup done by pro Emma Willis as sisters Melissa and Yvonne Brown worked on her hair, giving her a fresh, bright hue and extensions. Harriet‘s Cynthia Erivo showed off her seriously cool nail art that Gina Oh created, and celeb hairstylist Mark Townsend shared a glimpse of the Dove arsenal he’ll be using to get Gal Gadot‘s look for the evening.

And while we haven’t seen her full in prep mode, the Joker‘s Zazie Beetz‘s cuddled up with her whole glam team including hairstylist Lacy Redway who posted the adorable snap. “Hi!!!! 🙋🏾‍♀️ from Team @zaziebeetz on #Oscar Sunday,” the hair pro wrote in the accompanying caption. “Stay tuned…” Oh, we will!

Keep scrolling to see all the best BTS snaps from celebrities like Beetz to Rancic getting ready.