Getting down to the nitty-gritty. Kim Kardashian opened up about the rumored feud with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd for a new video posted to her app on Monday, August 6 — and the two are setting the record straight.

The 37-year-old reality star and her ex employee addressed the speculation that there were hard feelings after the two cut ties in November 2017.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kardashian said. “She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends.”

Shepherd, meanwhile, noted that she and the Selfish author “really never even stopped talking.” She added, “I don’t get the headlines like that. To see that, the one thing though I did feel I know it’s not true, so in my soul, if it were true I’d be freaking out, but to know like no, I talk to you like every week.”

Kardashian continued: “It’s also different because you haven’t had that kind of energy. So it’s hard to explain to someone it’s not true, we know that, like chill out, don’t even pay it any attention. It’s hard to not pay it attention because people really believe things, that’s why we’re doing this, people really believe things.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in November that Kardashian and Shepherd had gone their separate ways professionally. A source previously told Us that the KKW beauty founder had let Shepherd go after she was profiled in May 2017 by Refinery29.

“Stephanie started thinking she was a celebrity herself, and Kim didn’t like that. Everything started going downhill after the Refinery29 article came out,” the insider told Us. “Things aren’t how like they used to be. Stephanie does still hang out with the family and Kim and her are cordial when they see each other, but it’s different.”

Meanwhile, another source told Us at the time that the two were “still friendly and still speaking,” adding that “Kim wouldn’t say that Steph thinks of herself as a celebrity. Kim respects Steph and wants her to do well. The Refinery29 article was not good, but at the end, they were close friends and they will remain in each other’s lives.”

