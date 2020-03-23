Spilling the tea? Taylor Swift responded to the leak of the unedited “Famous” Kanye West phone call by addressing what really matters to her right now.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call,*” Swift, 30, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 23. “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years…”

The “Lover” singer continued, writing, “SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” with a link to donate to Feeding America.

On her second post, the “1989” crooner pointed out the hardships that people around the world are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to,” she wrote. “If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.” The Pennsylvania native linked to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Although Swift sidestepped the release of the unedited version of West’s “Famous” phone call, which was leaked on Saturday, March 21, a source tells Us Weekly that she feels “vindicated” after the incident.

“Taylor feels vindicated that the full audio clip was leaked, and everyone could hear how the conversation between her and Kanye really went down,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “Her friends, fans and colleagues in the industry support her even more now, which she is grateful for.”

When “Famous” was originally released in 2016, it featured the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that bitch famous,” which Swift claimed she did not give consent for.

Based on the audio leak, West, 42, did speak with Swift beforehand, which his wife, Kim Kardashian had told GQ in 2016, but the lyrics he ran by the artist were not the same ones that appeared on the record — therefore she was blindsided.

According to the full phone call, the Georgia native told the “Shake It Off” singer that he was going to rap, “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” which caused her to laugh. “That’s not mean,” she said at the time.

The line, however, was later changed to “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” and then the rapper added the bitch line.

In September, the Grammy winner spoke to Rolling Stone about the famous feud and how she felt when she first heard the tune.

“When I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,”’ she told the outlet at the time.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.