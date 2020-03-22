Throwing subtle shade? Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift appeared to address the leak of the unedited “Famous” Kanye West phone call by liking certain social media posts.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift liked one post on Tumblr that read, “Taylor told the truth moodboard,” on Saturday, March 21. The “Delicate” songstress also liked another post that read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it,” and another that read, “WHO WAS TELLING THE TRUTH THE ENTIRE TIME???”

Kardashian, 39, quietly shared her opinion by liking a tweet that read, “The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now.”

West, 42, released his song “Famous,” which featured the lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that b–ch famous,” in 2016. Swift claimed that she didn’t consent to the lyrics. However, the Skims founder revealed in an interview with GQ in June 2016 that the two musicians had discussed the song beforehand — and she had therecording of the phone conversation to prove it.

One month later, Kardashian leaked the audio via Snapchat where it appeared Swift did know about the song’s lyrics. The recording caused people to flood social media calling the “Lover” singer a snake and a liar. Swift insisted that although she did know that she was mentioned on the song, she did not consent to him calling her a “b–ch” on the track.

The full video of the phone call was leaked on Saturday where it was revealed that West did share his lyrics with Swift, but they were different from the ones that made it on the recording.

West told the “Shake It Off” singer that he was going to rap, “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” which made her laugh. “That’s not mean,” she said at the time.

However, the line was changed to “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” and West also included the line, “I made that b–ch famous.”

Swift told Rolling Stone in September 2019 that she faced so much backlash because people weren’t getting the full story of what happened.

“The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a bitch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.”