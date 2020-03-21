Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s Unedited ‘Famous’ Phone Conversation Leaked

Different versions of the truth? Taylor Swift and Kanye West‘s full phone conversation about his song “Famous,” which included a controversial line about the singer, has been leaked.

The video, which was filmed in 2016, shows the “Power” rapper, 42, calling Swift, 30, to tell her that he mentions her in a lyric on his track “Famous.” West asks if she would tweet the song to her followers upon its release and Swift wants to hear the lyric.

“Well, is it gonna be mean?” the “Shake It Off” songstress can be heard saying on the phone.

West shares the lyric rapping, “Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which Swift laughs and replies, “That’s not mean.”

When the track was released the lyric was changed to “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that bitch famous.”

Swift appeared to reference West and his name-dropping on the track when she accepted her award for Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

“There are going to be people along the way who are going to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said at the time.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, revealed in an interview with GQ in June 2016 that the “Stronger” rapper had talked to Swift about the lyric beforehand and claimed that she had a recording of the phone conversation.

One month later, Kardashian, 39, released the recording via Snapchat, which sparked people to call the Grammy winner a snake for lying. Swift responded in a statement claiming that she never consented to being called a “b–tch” in the song.

The “Style” singer opened up about how the backlash affected her in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“When people decided I was wicked and evil and conniving and not a good person that was the one that I couldn’t really bounce back from because my whole life was centered around it,” Swift told her mother.”I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I’m tired. I’m just tired of the … it feels like it’s more than music now. Most days I’m okay, but … it just gets loud sometimes.”

Swift explained in an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2019 that she lost trust in West after he released Famous without telling her about the lyric.

“When I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,”’ she said at the time.

Swift and West’s feud dates back to 2009 when the “Fade” rapper stormed the stage at the VMAs as the singer was accepting her award for Best Video by a Female Artist.