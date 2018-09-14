Not so fast! The Kardashian family still does not speak to their former makeup artist Joyce Bonelli despite her recent Instagram posts suggesting otherwise, a source tells Us Weekly.

Bonelli, 37, shared a video on Thursday, September 13, of Kim Kardashian playing around with a cat Snapchat filter. Six days earlier, she uploaded a clip of Khloé Kardashian saying, “Joyce Bonelli on the face.”

However, the source tells Us, “These are all old videos. I don’t know why she’s posting these right now.” The insider notes, “Khloé doesn’t even look like that anymore. Neither does Kim. … They don’t follow each other on Instagram either.”

Us broke the news in June that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars parted ways with Bonelli. “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore, She hasn’t worked for them for months,” a source said at the time. “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

The aesthetician claimed in July that she made the decision to end her working relationship with the reality stars. “I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she told Us. “Something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

Kim, 37, and Khloé, 34, are not the only members of the clan who have appeared on Bonelli’s Instagram feed in the wake of her departure. Fans blasted the artist in August for wishing Kylie Jenner a happy birthday, to which she responded, “I can say hbd to whoever I f–king feel like get over it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bonelli for comment.

